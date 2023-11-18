VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An officer-involved shooting occurred early Saturday morning at Evansville airport after police received reports of a man threatening staff with a knife.

Early Saturday, at approximately 12:22 a.m., Evansville Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police responded to calls at the Evansville Regional Airport of a man threatening staff with a knife according to a press release from Indiana State Police. Upon arrival, officers found a male inside the airport lobby in possession of a knife.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man for 15 minutes before the man aggressively moved towards officers with the knife still in hand. Officers from the Evansville Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and one Indiana State Trooper discharged their weapons.

Officers immediately started rendering life-saving measures and called for emergency transport. The man was transported to an Evansville hospital with his condition to be released at a later date.

No officers were injured in the incident. Further details regarding the suspect name and pending charges as well as further information will be released at a later date.