Off duty Jefferson Co. Deputy fatally hits skateboarder in department issued vehicle

MADISON, Ind. (WANE) – An off duty Jefferson County Deputy fatally hit a skateboarder in his department issued vehicle Monday evening.

The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police (ISP)-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, reports that Deputy James T. Webster, 51, was off duty but driving his Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department issued Ford Explorer westbound on Clifty Drive near Rose Street shortly before 10 p.m. Dep. Webster’s vehicle hit Hunter A. Robinson, 22, who was also traveling westbound on Clifty Drive in the roadway on a skateboard.

ISP reports that Robinson sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Dep. Webster was not injured.

Toxicology results are pending however drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, ISP said.

Investigators said they are also attempting to locate the operator of a light colored SUV/Crossover that may have been involved or witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trp. Andrew Garrett, ISP-Versailles, at 812-689-5000.

ISP said Robinson’s family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Police Department, Jefferson County Communications, Madison Fire Department, KDH EMS, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and Stanley’s Wrecker Service.