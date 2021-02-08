Off-duty Indiana officer critically wounded in shooting

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Police say an off-duty northwest Indiana police officer was shot and critically wounded during an altercation where he and two other people were shot.

Police said the East Chicago officer wounded in Sunday’s shooting underwent surgery early Monday and was still being held in an intensive care unit in critical condition, ahead of a second surgery.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the shooting wounded the officer, a male civilian later identified as a person of interest, and another civilian who was across the street.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says a separate person of interest was taken into police custody Sunday.