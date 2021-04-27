Off-duty Conservation Officer help safe Highland man’s life

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WANE) — An off-duty Indiana Conservation Officer was in the right place at the right time on Monday to help save a Highland man’s life.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Neel was near the intersection of Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard when he saw several people starting to perform CPR on a man who had been removed from a vehicle, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

Neel stopped to help and saw that the person attempting CPR was struggling. After confirming that the Highland man, 66, was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Neel took over.

The DNR said Neel, with the help of an unidentified nurse who stopped to help, performed chest compressions for several minutes.

Soon after, officers with Highland Police Department arrived and helped Neel until medics with Superior Ambulance arrived the DNR said. An AED was then used, and a pulse was found.

The Highland man was transported to an area hospital where he is reported to be doing well.

Neel is a four-year veteran of DNR Law Enforcement and is assigned to Lake County. He was assisted by Highland Police Sgt. Randy Stewart, Officer Tyler Dills and Officer Tiffany Perez.