SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver from New York faces seven charges of causing death or serious injury while under the influence of marijuana in connection to a June 1 crash on the Indiana Toll Road that killed two people and injured five others.

Chasen Thompson, 27, of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after the crash, Indiana State Police said. He failed to slow down before his semitrailer crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge, police said.

The crash just west of South Bend killed Eric Klein, 45, of Anna, Ohio, who was driving an SUV that caught fire, and Jacqueline Luczak, 82, of Cicero, Illinois, who was a passenger in a car carrying three other people who were among five people who were injured but survived, police said.

Thompson was arrested immediately after the crash incident but was released after a July hearing. He was later charged in September with seven counts, one for each person hurt or killed, of causing injury or death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, the South Bend Tribune reported Tuesday.

A spokesman for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said the delay in filing formal charges was due to investigators waiting for the toxicology and other reports to be returned.

A message seeking comment was left for Thompson’s attorney.