NW Indiana water facility restarts after US Steel discharge

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — A utility has restarted a northwest Indiana water treatment facility one week after idling it following a U.S. Steel plant’s discharge of iron-tainted wastewater into a Lake Michigan tributary.

Indiana American Water says it restarted its Ogden Dunes treatment facility Sunday after water sampling results confirmed the discharge did not impact its Lake Michigan water source.

The precautionary shutdown began Sept. 26 after the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage sent a rusty colored plume containing high levels of iron into the Burns Waterway.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week preliminary sampling results showed the discharge presented no public health threat.