NW Indiana police officers shoot, wound man in parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI-TV) — Northwestern Indiana police say officers shot and wounded a man in a parking lot while investigating a report of an unwanted guest.

Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department tells WLFI-TV that no officers were injured in early Tuesday’s shooting near downtown Lafayette. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a building containing Tippecanoe County’s health department, emergency management agency and coroner’s office. Gard says the shooting had nothing to do with anyone who works at that complex.

