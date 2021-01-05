NW Indiana mayor fires worker after New Year’s gunshots

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana mayor has fired a city worker after the man allegedly put others at risk by firing gunshots into the air to celebrate the New Year.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said Monday in a social media posting that he fired a water department worker after a video surfaced on Facebook apparently showing the man firing two celebratory shots into the air on New Year’s Eve.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports celebratory gunfire long has been a concern in Hammond, where a 13-year-old boy was killed on July 4, 2017, when he was struck by a bullet falling from the sky.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss