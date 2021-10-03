NW Indiana man gets 150 years in killings of woman, teen son

This image provided by the Gary Police Department shows Darren “Duke” Taylor. (Gary Police Department via AP)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for the slayings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, who were fatally shot in their home during a 2019 robbery.

Darren “Duke” Taylor was sentenced Friday, about a month after a Lake County jury convicted the 41-year-old Hammond man of two counts each of murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery and robbery.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that police said Taylor shot 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her son, Lavell Edmond, in the head at close range in their Gary home in March 2019.