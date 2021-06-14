NW Indiana man drowns while rescuing woman in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Conservation officers say a northwestern Indiana man drowned in Lake Michigan after rescuing his girlfriend.

They say 28-year-old Donald Turner of Portage was swimming with his girlfriend at the Washington Park beach in Michigan City when she began to struggle in the water Sunday afternoon. Officers say Turner went to her aid and was able to get her to safety before going underwater and not resurfacing. A nearby swimmer located Turner’s body a short distance away from where he was last seen.

The Michigan City Fire Department immediately rendered lifesaving measures, and Turner was taken to a Michigan City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.