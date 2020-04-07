NW Indiana man dies in RV fire while in self-isolation

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (The Times) — Northwestern Indiana authorities say a man who died when a fire gutted a recreational vehicle was self-isolating inside the vehicle after recently traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The body of 37-year-old Jason Morris was found inside the RV parked in his Merrillville home’s driveway after firefighters doused the fire, which gutted the vehicle Saturday night and also damaged his home.

Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Morris was self-quarantining in the RV after recent travel.

He says it’s unknown if Morris was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or if he was self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

