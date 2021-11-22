NW Indiana man charged in taxidermy thefts from DNR office

MOROCCO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly broke into a state office at a fish and wildlife area twice in 2018 and stole taxidermy animals, ammunition and other items.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Indiana conservation officers arrested 35-year-old Nikola Kutansky of Munster last week on two felony counts each of burglary and theft following a three-year long investigation into the break-ins at the Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area office in Morocco.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the Willow Slough office was broken into in June and October in 2018 and taxidermy animals, DNR property signs and ammunition were stolen.