NW Indiana home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sells for $1M

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — A home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright that’s one of only two surviving Wright-designed residences in northwest Indiana has sold for more than $1 million.

Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the Armstrong House for $1.02 million in April.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the dramatic, light-filled home was built in 1939 in Ogden Dunes, a lakefront town about 40 miles east of Chicago along Lake Michigan.

The two-story brick house was built for the family of Andrew Armstrong, a Chicago advertising director.

It overlooks landscaped, wooded lots on a sloping sand dune and boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and many unique features.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss