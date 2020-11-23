NW Indiana girl, 13, leaning out car window dies in accident

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say a 13-year-old girl who was leaning out the window of a car her older sister was driving died when the car left the roadway and she struck a utility pole.

Kelly Hume of Crown Point was pronounced dead after Saturday night’s single-car accident in the Lake County city.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit say Hume was leaning out the window of a car driven by her 18-year-old sister when the vehicle left the road on a steep incline.

Hume struck a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car.