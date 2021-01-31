NW Indiana district must repay $750K for Illinois students

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana school district has been ordered to repay more than $750,000 in student tuition support after an audit found school officials intentionally enrolled students from adjacent Illinois.

The investigative report by the State Board of Accounts found the South Newton School Corp. enrolled Illinois children between 2014 and 2020 but reported those out-of-state students to the Indiana Department of Education as residents of Indiana’s Newton County.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the state board ordered the district to repay nearly $752,000 in student tuition support.

Auditors claim the district used that money to educate children officials knew were Illinois residents.