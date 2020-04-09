NW Indiana city cancels July’s Pierogi Fest due to pandemic

Pierogis cook on the flat top at Conley Pierogis at a food festival in Whiting, Ind., July 28, 2017. (Jim Karczewski/Chicago Tribune via AP)

WHITING, Ind. (The Times) — A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has canceled this summer’s festival because the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Pierogi Fest had been scheduled to celebrate the potato-filled dumplings in late July in Whiting, Indiana, about 20 miles southeast of Chicago.

But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that festival organizers announced Wednesday they had canceled 2020’s festival after initially saying in March that it would go on as scheduled this year.

Festival Chairman Tom Dabertin says the festival will return next year, but “this is not a good time for celebration.”

