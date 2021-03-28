NW Indiana casino fined $100K for underage patron incidents

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana casino has been fined $100,000 by state regulators after an 18-year-old man with a fraudulent Pennsylvania identification was repeatedly allowed to enter the casino’s gaming floor to play blackjack and place sports bets.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Indiana Gaming Commission imposed the fine Tuesday against Horseshoe Casino.

Records show the young man’s ID failed to be confirmed as authentic by the Hammond casino’s electronic Veridocs system a total of 40 times after being scanned by 18 different security officers on 10 different days.

The man ultimately was stopped when he tried to enter an Illinois casino. The legal age to gamble in Indiana and Illinois is 21.