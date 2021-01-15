Nurse: Hospital fired her for admitting entering US Capitol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky woman says she was fired from her nursing job at a southwestern Indiana hospital after posting on Facebook that she had entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, says she was fired on Jan. 8 by Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. She says the paperwork states that she was terminated for admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event, while her Facebook account revealed her employer.

Vinson tells WFIE-TV that she walked into the Capitol along with others who stormed the building but did not take part in the violence.