Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana rises to 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The total number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana has risen to 15 as of Saturday according to state health officials. The total had stood at 12 for two days.
New data released by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) indicates the new cases are in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties. The number of people tested has risen from 73 to 89. All 15 cases have tested positive through the (ISDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a private laboratory.
There have been no deaths reported.
Latest Coronavirus Developments:
