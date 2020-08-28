Notre Dame to resume in-person classes starting Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The president of the University of Notre Dame says it will resume in-person classes in stages beginning Wednesday and gradually pick up other campus activities.

The Rev. John Jenkins said in a live-streamed address to students, faculty and staff Friday that with coronavirus cases declining among students, it’s safe to return to in-person classes.

In-person classes for Notre Dame’s 12,000 students began Aug. 10, but eight days into the semester the university moved classes online for two weeks after a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. Jenkins says “the virus dealt us a blow and we stumbled, but we steadied ourselves and now we move on.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.