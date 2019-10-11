Notre Dame to host 2020 U.S. presidential debate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Notre Dame will host the opening U.S. Presidential Debate in 2020.

Notre Dame has a history of welcoming sitting presidents, such as Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, both Bush presidents and more. While the university has also extended many honorary degrees to former presidents, this will be their first nationally-staged debate event.

“Notre Dame, along with the South Bend-Mishawaka-Elkhart region, will be in the global spotlight as a debate host.” said Notre Dame president John Jenkins. “We will work closely with our community partners so that the region is ready to shine for our guests from around the country and the world.”

The debate is expected to draw thousands of regional, national and international media representatives to the area.

The debate will take place on September 29 in the Purcell Pavilion of the Joyce Center. The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, announced the decision on October 11. They have sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.

More details about the presidential debate at Notre Dame will be available in the weeks and months ahead on debate.nd.edu.