Notre Dame reinstates mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has reinstated a mask requirement for all students, staff and campus visitors as the omicron variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As of Jan. 1, masks were required indoors for all students, staff and visitors to the South Bend campus.

School officials say that mandate will continue until 90% of the campus community has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also received a booster shot.

The South Bend Tribune reports the university is also requiring its students and employees to receive and verify the status of a booster vaccination by Jan. 21.

Notre Dame’s spring semester classes begin Jan. 10.