INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) On a night when the largest Mega Millions® estimated jackpot in history was won on a single ticket purchased in Florida, there were multiple $10,000-plus winners in Indiana.

Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets should be checked carefully as three tickets purchased in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball and one matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2 in Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion jackpot drawing.

The $20,000 winning ticket was purchased at Big Red Liquors #202 located at 5510 N. Emerson Way in Indianapolis.

The $10,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Family Express #20 located at 4093 E. US Hwy 20 in Rolling Prairie

located at in Speedway #5487 located at 2075 E. Ireland Rd. in South Bend

located at in Family Express #84 located at 1160 Executive Dr. in Warsaw

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, are: 13-19-20-32-33 with the Mega Ball of 14.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Aug. 11, is an estimated $20 million.