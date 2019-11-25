Northwestern Indiana district plans closing 2 high schools

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The head of a northwestern Indiana school district says it must close two high schools to avoid the possibility of a state takeover.

A plan approved by the Hammond School Board closes Clark and Gavit high schools following the 2020-2021 school year to save $36 million over five years. About 1,850 students each would attend Morton High School and a new school under construction next to the current Hammond High School.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports district Superintendent Scott Miller says he doesn’t want a state-picked private company running its schools like in Gary and Muncie after they both faced a financial crisis.

Miller says the district’s enrollment has fallen by nearly half to about 12,000 students over the past 50 years while continuing with four high schools.

