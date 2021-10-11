Northwest Indiana towns pass policies aimed at puppy mills

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Communities across Northwest Indiana are considering humane pet store policies that ban the sale of pets raised at puppy and kitten mills.

The towns of Dyer and Highland passed similar ordinances this month which which at its core prohibits the sale of puppy mill puppies, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

They’re among the first municipalities in Indiana to have a humane pet store ordinance on the books, joining the city of Columbus and St. Joseph County.

Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for The Humane Society of the United States, told The Times the local ordinances are spurred by new legislation in Illinois that was signed into law last month.