Northern Indiana’s RV industry sets production mark for year

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The boom in U.S. recreational vehicle sales has resulted in the highest-ever annual production mark for the industry that’s centered in northern Indiana.

Figures compiled by the RV Industry Association show that factories shipped nearly 560,000 units this year by the end of November, which already topped the previous annual record. Production was on pace to complete more than 600,000 RVs during 2021.

Several thousand people work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories in and around Elkhart County.