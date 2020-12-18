Northern Indiana’s federal prosecutor replaces Barrett on federal appeals court

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch for the Northern District of Indiana listens during a news conference at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Indiana has resigned to take a federal judgeship.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II has resigned, effective Friday, his office announced. Kirsch has been named a judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

He replaces Amy Coney Barrett, now a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gary Bell, the district’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney, has been named the acting U.S. Attorney.

Kirsch was tapped to lead the Northern District of Indiana by President Donald Trump on Oct 6, 2017. He has prosecuted an ISIS financier, a Latin King gang member, a corrupt Indiana mayor, and numerous large-scale drug distributors.

“Serving the citizens of Northern Indiana as United States Attorney has been the privilege and honor of a lifetime,” said Kirsch. “I believe that my Office and the talented and dedicated career civil servants that served along with me are among the best in the country. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the past several years. I am also very grateful for the professional and hardworking federal, state, and local law enforcement officers serving Northern Indiana. Their impressive work is necessary to the continuing fight to reduce crime. I am looking forward to continuing to serve my county in a new role. I am very thankful for the support and confidence of Senator Young and Senator Braun, and I am thankful to the President for my appointment as United States Attorney and now as a Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit.”

Attorney General William Barr issued the following statement about Kirsch:

“I commend Tom Kirsch for his many years of service as United States Attorney and as a member of my Advisory Committee of United States Attorneys. Tom has faithfully led his office in Northern Indiana with integrity and an unrelenting commitment to the rule of law. Under Tom’s leadership, his Office has successfully and aggressively focused on prosecuting violent crimes, especially illegal gang activity in Northwest Indiana, and public corruption. Tom has also been a valuable member of my Advisory Committee of United States Attorney’s since 2019, advising me and the Department of Justice on policy and law enforcement matters. The Department looks forward to Tom’s service to our country as a 7th Circuit Judge.”