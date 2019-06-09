Northern Indiana police say fleeing driver killed in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a driver fleeing from officers was killed when the vehicle crashed in a northern Indiana city.

The Elkhart Police Department says officers responding about 5 a.m. Sunday to a call of a screaming woman saw an SUV leaving the area. Officers chasing the SUV say the driver disregarded railroad crossing arms, then hit a parked car and struck a downtown post office building.

Police say the driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the crash scene. Information about the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.