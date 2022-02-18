MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — State Police say the two people found dead after a fire swept through a house in northern Indiana were a state trooper and her teenage daughter.

They say the White County Coroner identified the victims of the Monticello house fire as Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and 17-year-old Mya Thompson. Sgt. Thompson was a 23-year veteran of the State Police and the wife of White Circuit Judge Jason Thompson.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter issued a statement Friday saying, “The Indiana State Police family, especially those who knew and worked with Stephanie, grieves today with the Thompson family and the entire Monticello community.”

First responders arriving about 2 a.m. Thursday found the home fully engulfed in flames.