Northern Indiana homeowners on hook for repairs to 6 dams

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Homeowners in a lake-filled housing development in northern Indiana will have to pay for repairs to six aging dams now that the state’s high court has declined to take up the long-running case.

Residents of the Hidden Hills housing addition near the city of Peru had petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court in September to overturn a state appeals court ruling that the homeowners are fully responsible for dams’ maintenance.

But the Kokomo Tribune reports the high court voted 3-2 this month to not take up the case.

State inspectors determined in 2013 that the landowners had failed to properly maintain the dams.