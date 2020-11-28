Northern Indiana homeowners on hook for repairs to 6 dams

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Homeowners in a lake-filled housing development in northern Indiana will have to pay for repairs to six aging dams now that the state’s high court has declined to take up the long-running case.
Residents of the Hidden Hills housing addition near the city of Peru had petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court in September to overturn a state appeals court ruling that the homeowners are fully responsible for dams’ maintenance.
But the Kokomo Tribune reports the high court voted 3-2 this month to not take up the case.
State inspectors determined in 2013 that the landowners had failed to properly maintain the dams.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.