Northern Indiana counties take action on face masks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two adjacent northern Indiana counties have implemented or extended orders requiring people to wear face masks to impede the spread of the coronavirus.

Elkhart County’s health officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz announced on Monday a new open-ended order beginning Tuesday at midnight requiring masks when 6-foot social distancing can’t be maintained indoors and in outdoor public areas.

The South Bend Tribune reports all employees and customers in local businesses must wear masks.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph County’s public health officer, Dr. Robert Einterz, extended that county’s mask order through Sept. 7.

It was due to expire Saturday.

Two weeks ago, health officials in LaGrange County announced residents were required to wear face coverings in public in an effort to flatten a “sharp rise” in coronavirus cases.