INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana is suppressing the coronavirus.

The latest COVID community spread map, released by the Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday, shows 3 out of 5 Indiana counties have limited the spread of the nagging virus.

Fifty-six of the state’s 92 counties are blue, the best marker for community spread. The rest are yellow, the second lowest.

In northeast Indiana, only LaGrange and Blackford counties remain yellow. All other counties are blue – the best.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate sits at just 3.4 percent, and just 30 new cases were reported statewide on Tuesday. A month ago, the state reported more than 18,000 new cases.