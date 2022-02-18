RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in snowbound Northwest Indiana have reopened after being closed for about nine hours because of crashes and jackknifed semitrailers.

Sgt. Glen Fifield says all northbound lanes were closed about 4:30 a.m. Friday near Rensselaer, about 65 miles southeast of Chicago, after a semitrailer lost two steel coils and ran off the road, causing an 8-mile backup.

They reopened about 1:30 p.m.

After tow trucks removed the semitrailers, plow trucks began salting the roads.

Fifield urged motorists to still drive carefully and at a reasonable rate of speed.