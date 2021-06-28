Noblesville giving $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses to city workers

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to city employees.

Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other workers will get $1,000.

The money will come from Noblesville’s share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.

Mayor Chris Jensen says police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were more at risk of getting COVID-19.

He predicts people will spent a lot of the money locally.