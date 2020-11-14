Nobel Prize winner honored with Indiana University statue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The first woman to win the Nobel Prize in economics is being recognized with a new statue at Indiana University.

The statue of Elinor Ostrom was unveiled this week near Woodburn Hall on the Bloomington campus where she taught for many years as an IU professor.

The statue depicts Ostrom sitting on a bench, smiling and looking up as if talking with a visitor.

Ostrom won a share of the 2009 Nobel Prize for her research into how people overcome selfish interests to successfully manage natural resources. She died in 2012 at age 78.