No public defender for Black man in reported racist attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rescinded the appointment of a public defender for a Black activist who alleges he was assaulted by a group of white men who threatened to lynch him.

Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner initially granted Vauhxx Booker’s request for a public defender earlier this month, but reversed it days later when he got notice of money that Booker raised for him through a GoFundMe account. Booker will now have to either hire a lawyer or represent himself.  

A friend of Booker’s established the GoFundMe campaign to raise money medical costs, attorney fees, counseling and lost work time. The fund had approximately $36,000 in it as of Sunday.

