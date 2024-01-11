CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) A Cedar Lake, Indiana man was fishing for perch on January 6 when he caught something else that ended up being a state record.

Anthony Burke landed a burbot that was 37.25 inches long and weighed 14 pounds, 3.6 ounces. His catch bested the previous record by nearly three pounds.

Burbot are native to Lake Michigan. They typically spend most of their time offshore in deep, cold water in Illinois or Michigan’s jurisdictional waters. During late fall and winter, burbot move into shallower Indiana waters to feed and spawn.



“Unseasonably warm weather and light winds on Lake Michigan the last several winters have provided boaters with a longer open-water fishing season and more opportunities to catch fish that are usually not in our waters, like burbot,” said DNR Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist Ben Dickinson.



Burbot are good to eat. They are in the cod family and have firm, white flesh. Find more information about Lake Michigan fishing at on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing and learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.



Learn more about Indiana’s other state record fish at on.IN.gov/recordfish