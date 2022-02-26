INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they are searching for one suspect after two men were shot Saturday afternoon inside a Jewish community center stemming from an apparent dispute connected to a basketball game.

Lt. Shane Foley says investigators do not believe there is any religious motivation connected to the Saturday afternoon shooting. Investigators believe the suspect had left the center and the surrounding area after the shooting.

Foley said both of the wounded men were in stable condition at a hospital. Police did not immediately release more information about the men who were wounded or the suspected shooter.