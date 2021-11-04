No charges for Indiana officer who shot man who killed boy

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a man moments after the man shot and killed a 1-year-old boy during a domestic dispute.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Wednesday she found that Elkhart city police Sgt. Mike Davis was justified when he shot and killed 19-year-old Lonnel Cephas Jr., on Aug. 27.

The officer was responding to the fatal shooting of Danton Munoz when Becker said Davis encountered Cephas in an alley and shot him after Cephas lowered a handgun toward the officer.

Becker says a firearm examiner concluded that handgun had fired the bullet which killed the toddler.