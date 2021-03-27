NIPSCO utility adds more wind, solar power to its portfolio

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is adding more than 400 megawatts of wind and solar power to its energy portfolio in the utility’s latest step toward ending its reliance on coal.

NIPSCO announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to buy the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, located in northwestern Indiana’s White County. That farm is a joint venture with EDP Renewables North America LLC and is scheduled to begin operating in 2023.

The Post-Tribune reports the Merrillville-based utility has also signed a build-and-transfer agreement in White County for the 200-megawatt Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which will begin operating next year.