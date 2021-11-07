NIPSCO starts work on 2 new solar farms in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has started work on two new solar farms in northwest Indiana that will generate a combined 465 megawatts of power when they come online next year.

The new projects for the Merrillville-based utility, a subsidiary of NiSource, come as NIPSCO aims to retire all its coal-fired generation by 2028 and generate more electricity from renewable energy sources.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that NIPSCO has built two wind farms and has 10 other renewable projects in the works.

The utility expects to finish 14 different renewable energy projects by 2023.