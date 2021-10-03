NIPSCO seeks 17% rate hike for its natural gas customers

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The utility that provides natural gas for most of northern Indiana has asked state regulators to approve a 17% rate increase for its more than 800,000 gas customers.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday to approve a two-stage rate hike, the first phase of which would take effect in September 2022.

The Journal Gazette reports the utility says the proposed increase would grant greater bill stability for its 821,000 gas customers by reducing bill fluctuations between high-usage and low-usage periods, especially during the winter heating months. NIPSCO’s proposed rate increase must go through a regulatory review process that includes public input.