New section of I-69 extension opened in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A new section of the Interstate 69 extension project in central Indiana has reopened.

The northbound lanes of I-69 through Martinsville were opened Monday morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials. The state highway department expects to open the southbound lanes later in the week.

Those steps will reopen the main route between Bloomington and Indianapolis that has been cut off since January. Work upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis is expected to continue into 2024.