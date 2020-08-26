New program for landlords and tenants announced to resolve rent disputes free of charge

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced a new program for landlords and tenants to resolve rent disputes free of charge.

“The Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program is a way to help landlords and tenants talk about their situation with the help of a “facilitator”, a neutral helper, to see if a settlement can be reached before an eviction case is filed or, if an eviction case has already been filed, to see if an agreement can be reached between the parties before the court makes a decision in the eviction case,” the Indiana Government website says.

A settlement conference with an official will take place between a landlord and tenant to decide what should be done. This can happen with a filed case or one that hasn’t been filed yet.

A facilitator will be involved in the settlement conference to support a fair conversation between the landlord and tenant while providing guidance or information to help in the discussion. The Indiana government website specifies that the facilitator may not represent either party or provide legal advice.

Landlords and tenants who are wanting to participate in a settlement conference should create a facilitation request. However, only one settlement conference is permitted between the parties so both the tenant and landlord need to agree to participate, the website says.

The website says “that there will need to be at least 15-20 days between the date of the request and the court date. If parties wish to have a conference and the court hearing date is fewer than 15 days away, they have the option to request a continuance from the court to allow time to participate in the settlement conference program.”

This announcement comes the same day that Governor Eric Holcomb announced an extension to the rental assistance program that some Indiana senators pushed for.

More information on the ‘Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program’ and specific information for each party involved can be found on the Indiana Government website.