New preserve aims to protect slice of White River, old canal

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A conservancy group says a newly created central Indiana nature preserve will create a safe passage for wildlife along the White River and safeguard the remnants of a 19th century canal.

The Red-tail Land Conservancy announced Tuesday that it had established the 50-acre Hidden Canal Nature Preserve in Anderson.

The Star Press reports the forested tract will create a protected corridor for local and migrating wildlife, including great blue herons, turkey and river otters.

The nature preserve also includes within its borders a remnant of the Hydraulic Canal, which was built in the 1870s using a natural ridge that lines the property.