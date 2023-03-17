WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The history of a Cambridge City farmhouse built in 1841 will be carried on through new owners who plan to keep the property’s character alive.

Huddleston Farmhouse sits on 18 acres of history, and has been sold to Gentry and Tyler Gough, experienced preservationists, according to a release from Indiana Landmarks. The sale of this farmhouse through Indiana Landmarks falls in line with the nonprofit’s mission to preserve historic places around Indiana.

The Goughs are organic farmers and plan to eventually make the Huddleston property an educational site to teach historic methods of planting, cooking and preservation.

“Our goal is to provide a place of beauty, integrity, stability and knowledge to the community for generations to come,” said Gentry Gough. “We’ll provide fruit, vegetables, herbs, nuts, grains, heritage meat, syrup and more.”

The farmhouse boasts 14 rooms, and was originally home to the 13 members of the Huddleston family as it simultaneously functioned as an inn. The Huddleston family sold the home in the 1930s, and Indiana Landmarks acquired the property in 1974. A multi-year restoration ensued for the home along with the property’s barn, carriage shed, smokehouse and springhouse.

Gentry Gough grew up in nearby in Henry County, the release said, and she went to school with descendants of the Huddleston family.

Tyler Gough is the director of Indy Urban Acres, a farm that supplies low-income Hoosiers with fruits and vegetables.

The owners have also restored a 1902 shingle-style house in Greenfield, and a 1928 Dutch Colonial house in the Irvington neighborhood, a historic district of Indianapolis.

“We couldn’t have asked for better stewards,” said Marsh Davis, the president of Indiana Landmarks. “Their vision for the land and its historic structures carries on the legacy and tradition of the Huddleston family and others who have cared for this important historic property.”

The farmhouse was most recently used as the Eastern Regional Office for Indiana Landmarks. The nonprofit said it will invest sale proceeds into other threatened historic buildings.