PERU, Ind. (AP) — Homeowners in a lake-filled housing development in northern Indiana will no longer be on the hook for major repairs to six aging dams under a new state law.

An amended law that takes effect July 1 removes the state Department of Natural Resources’ jurisdiction over the dams at the Hidden Hills housing addition near the city of Peru.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that means the DNR will no longer dictate how the structures are repaired or maintained.

Larry West, who owns property on one of the dams, said the cost to make repairs under DNR regulations would have been up to $4 million.

But now the dams’ maintenance costs will run at around $100,000.