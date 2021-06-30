New law in Indiana ends work permits for minors

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Effected July 1, there will be a change in tracking and reporting youth employment in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Labor (DOL) made the announcement back in May for people under the age of 18 who are looking for jobs.

“We are certainly very excited to have this new system,” said Michael Myers, DOL’s Bureau of Youth Employment. “Indiana will be replacing the work permit process that has been in place for so many years for all minors.”

In its place of the old system is a new Youth Employment System, or “YES.” The change means schools will no longer be issuing work permits. Indiana employers with more than five minors will track and report these employees with the YES system.

“It’s so interactive for the employers and every responsive and a robust program,” Myers said. “All can simply be done on their cell phones at work. Rather than having to send the minor in to get a work permit or wait a day or two or three before they can come back with that work permit.”

As of Tuesday, DOL had more than 5,000 Indiana employers set up accounts in YES to date and have registered more than 33,000 minor employees.

Employers with fewer than five minors working for them are not required to use the new system. All employers must still comply with the teen work hour restrictions.

To learn more about the YES system click here.