New Indiana laws set to take effect Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, dozens of new Indiana laws take effect statewide.

Hemp is happening in Indiana. One new law will open for Hoosier farmers to grow and produce the stuff in the state.

Farmer Kenneth Klabunde is excited what this could mean for Hoosiers.

“I think it’s going to be a win for family farmers. It’s going to be a win for consumers and it’s going to be a win for industry in Indiana.” Klabunde said.

Also starting on Monday, people convicted of animal abuse cannot own, keep or train a dog or cat for the duration of their probation or parole.

They could face felony charges if they hurt or maim an animal.

That’s important to Jen Hancock.

“Animals are a very vulnerable population,” Jen Hancock, the executive director of the FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, said. “They literally can’t speak for themselves. Making sure we as humans take care of them the best way possible through the laws that we have available is really critical.”

Also starting Monday, revenge porn will be outlawed. That’s when your former significant other shares your intimate photos with people who were never meant to see them.

“So, if this happens, an image is shared without the consent of the person, you can get a $10,000 penalty against the person who shared it,” State Sen. Aaron Freeman, an Indianapolis Republican, said. “My bill also makes it a crime. So, (a Class) A misdemeanor, up to 365 days in jail, and it’s a felony if you do it a second time, it’s a Level 6 felony. I’m very proud of that work.”

After Monday, laws will make people in the state eventually be able to do these things:

>> Bet on your favorite sports teams from cellphones or laptops.

>> Play live table games at the casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville starting in January.

>> Travel to a casino in Terre Haute if approved by voters there.

“The industry will be healthier, the state will be healthier, we’ll be more competitive and better positioned for a bright future,” Matt Bell, president and CEO of the Casino Association of Indiana, said.

To read about all of the new laws that take effect Monday, click here.