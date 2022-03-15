INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say the Indiana School for the Deaf will move from its current Indianapolis location to the site of the state’s blind school as part of a planned $225 million upgrade of both programs’ facilities.

The governor’s office also announced Tuesday that a $35 million state archives building will be built along the downtown Indianapolis canal near the Statehouse as part of a construction spree topping $1 billion state lawmakers approved last year.

The deaf and blind schools will remain separate as they share the blind school site on the north side of Indianapolis.

The deaf school will move from its current location near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.